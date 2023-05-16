ModernGhana logo
Hilda Baci’s ‘cook-a-thon Guinness World Record’ small; I’ll break it with one week non-stop – Ajagurajah

Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has thrown a contest to Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci, challenging her recent Guinness World Record for the "longest cooking marathon by an individual."

In a series of Instagram videos, Ajagurajah boasted that he could easily break Hilda Baci's record, claiming he could cook non-stop for a week using a local wood cooking stove.

"I heard a Nigerian lady broke a cooking record of 86 hours. This is even small. I am coming to cook for one-week nonstop. Mine is not even gas, I will be using firewood, one week with cameras on me," he said in a video shared on his Instagram page.

In a similar video, he added, "Easter conventions, I sometimes slaughter a cow alone. People don't support people, if not so, there is one who can beat me in this record. Recently we held a full moon ceremony and I cooked for longer hours. I have set this record so many times just that nobody filmed me. but this time around I will not leave anything to chance.”

Baci, whose birth name is Hilda Effiong Bassey, broke the previous record set by India's Lata Tondon in 2019 by cooking for more than 87 hours and 45 minutes.

She continued to cook for a total of 100 hours, setting a new world record as the first human on Earth to spend such an amount of time cooking.

The event, which took place at Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State, was monitored by officials from the Guinness World Records and local media outlets.

The 27-year-old Nigerian chef has worked in several restaurants and catering companies in Nigeria and abroad and has become a well-known personality in the Nigerian culinary industry.

