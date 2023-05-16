ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

How collapsed galamsey pit in Birim North swallows seven miners

Tragedy How collapsed galamsey pit in Birim North swallows seven miners
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Tragedy struck the Birim North district of the Eastern Region following a galamsey disaster that claimed the lives of seven individuals.

The incident occurred at an illegal small-scale mining site, leaving only five miners rescued alive, while several others remain trapped underground.

According to an eyewitness at the scene, the victims were young men who engaged in illegal mining due to lack of jobs.

They reportedly went underground in search of the precious mineral when a sudden collapse occurred, trapping them beneath.

An eyewitness immediately called for help from neighbours who rushed to the site to rescue the trapped victims.

The youth who rushed to the scene and realised they couldn't help waited for approximately five hours for the professional team to arrive.

Realizing the urgency of the situation, they decided to risk their lives by digging down the collapsed pit and managed to rescue some miners who were still alive but severely injured. They also retrieved seven persons who were already dead.

These survivors were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama's pledge to run lean govt and eliminate ex-gratia could save Ghana GHS350 million — Ablakwa Mahama's pledge to run lean govt and eliminate ex-gratia could save Ghana GHS350...

2 hours ago

Victory 2024 is certain if we rally behind Mahama — Benjamin Quashie assures NDC members Victory 2024 is certain if we rally behind Mahama — Benjamin Quashie assures NDC...

2 hours ago

If Duffuor had played his cards well, his son would have won the seat — Global Info Analytics CEO If Duffuor had played his cards well, his son would have won the seat — Global I...

3 hours ago

Nigerian man jailed 8yearrs for impersonating COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, defrauding other people Nigerian man jailed 8yearrs for impersonating COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa, defrauding ot...

3 hours ago

NDC primaries: I spent GHS1.4million campaigning – Keta MP NDC primaries: I spent GHS1.4million campaigning – Keta MP

3 hours ago

Ridge Hospital successfully separates conjoined twins after two years but lost one Ridge Hospital successfully separates conjoined twins after two years but lost o...

3 hours ago

NPP must learn lessons — Former NPP organiser lauds NDC just-ended successful primaries "NPP must learn lessons" — Former NPP organiser lauds NDC just-ended successful ...

3 hours ago

NDC to meet defeated money-spraying parliamentary aspirant NDC to meet defeated ‘money-spraying parliamentary aspirant

4 hours ago

Promise to run govt with 60 Ministers is still high; reduce it to 30 – Lawyer Anokye Frimpong to Mahama Promise to run gov’t with 60 Ministers is still high; reduce it to 30 – Lawyer A...

4 hours ago

NDC declares Edem Agbana winner of Ketu North primaries NDC declares Edem Agbana winner of Ketu North primaries

Latest: News
body-container-line