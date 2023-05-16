How collapsed galamsey pit in Birim North swallows seven miners

Tragedy struck the Birim North district of the Eastern Region following a galamsey disaster that claimed the lives of seven individuals.

The incident occurred at an illegal small-scale mining site, leaving only five miners rescued alive, while several others remain trapped underground.

According to an eyewitness at the scene, the victims were young men who engaged in illegal mining due to lack of jobs.

They reportedly went underground in search of the precious mineral when a sudden collapse occurred, trapping them beneath.

An eyewitness immediately called for help from neighbours who rushed to the site to rescue the trapped victims.

The youth who rushed to the scene and realised they couldn't help waited for approximately five hours for the professional team to arrive.

Realizing the urgency of the situation, they decided to risk their lives by digging down the collapsed pit and managed to rescue some miners who were still alive but severely injured. They also retrieved seven persons who were already dead.

These survivors were swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for urgent medical attention.