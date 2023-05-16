ModernGhana logo
E/R: 21-year-old man allegedly kills mum at Obosomase

E/R: 21-year-old man allegedly kills mum at Obosomase
A woman believed to be in her 60s has been killed at Obosomase-Akwapim in the Akwapim-North District in the Easter Region.

The body of the deceased, who is reported to have been allegedly killed by her 21-year-old son, Farrai was found on Sunday, 14 May 2023.

According to residents, the son who is the last child of his mother, beat his mother with sticks and blocks resulting in her death.

He, however, kept the body in the house where he spent the night before he was accosted by some youth of the area.

The 21-year-old suspect is currently in Police Custody at Mampong while investigations have begun.

Source: classfmonline.com

