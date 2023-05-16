Let’s unite to liberate Ghana from the modern-day colonialism by NPP government – Kojo Bonsu to NDC members

Kojo Bonsu, a presidential aspirant in the just-ended presidential primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for unity in the party following his defeat.

In a statement on Tuesday, May 16, Mr. Bonsu congratulated former President John Dramani Mahama for emerging victorious.

He urged all factions within the NDC, including those who supported Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, to unite behind Mahama to wrest power from the governing New Patriotic Party in 2024.

According to Bonsu, “Now that our elections are over, first I wish to congratulate H.E John Dramani Mahama for emerging victorious at the end of the day. His landslide victory is a resounding and clear warning to the ruling government that the NDC together with millions of disappointed floating voters shall cause change at the polls in December 2024.”

He further appealed to Dr. Duffuor and his supporters “to consider the great value he adds and to join forces with the party for us all to wrestle power from the nation-wrecking NPP.”

Bonsu noted that the NDC’s goal to rescue Ghana from the “modern day imperialism and colonialism” practiced under the current government is bigger than the outcome of the party’s internal elections.

“We cannot afford to lose any single effort going into the 2024 general elections and we must be relentless in our united pursuit of victory,” he said.

Bonsu had toured many parts of Ghana to campaign for the NDC flagbearership, touting his vision and messages to delegates.

Although he lost woefully to former President Mahama, Bonsu believes a united NDC stands a chance of winning the 2024 elections.

Find a full copy of the release below;