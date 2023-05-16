NDC primaries: A national executive came to campaign for my opponent – Muntaka alleges

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase in the Ashanti region, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has alleged that a national executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaigned for his opponent in the party's recent internal elections.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, May 15, Muntaka expressed dissatisfaction with how the venue for the Asawase constituency elections was chosen by the Functional Executive Committee without consultation.

He said "In Asawase, the venue to be used for the elections was determined at a meeting by the Functional Executive Committee. Why should it be so? There was a national executive who came in to campaign for my opponent."

Despite the pre-election tensions and calls for a change of MP, Muntaka retained his seat.

However, he said the perceived injustices would not be easily forgiven.

He stated: "People who have been offended in such a manner don't forgive easily."

Muntaka called on NDC flagbearer John Mahama to take steps to address the divisions that have emerged after the primaries in order to strengthen the party ahead of 2024.

The Asawase MP said Mahama needs to speak with MPs and election winners to address concerns and unite the party going forward.

He advised "H.E John Mahama has a lot of work to do if he wants to fix this. He must have a session with sitting MPs and understand what may have gone wrong and also the winners."