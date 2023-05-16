ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC primaries: A national executive came to campaign for my opponent – Muntaka alleges

Headlines Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Member of Parliament for Asawase, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak

Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase in the Ashanti region, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak has alleged that a national executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) campaigned for his opponent in the party's recent internal elections.

In an interview on Accra-based JoyNews’ PM Express on Monday, May 15, Muntaka expressed dissatisfaction with how the venue for the Asawase constituency elections was chosen by the Functional Executive Committee without consultation.

He said "In Asawase, the venue to be used for the elections was determined at a meeting by the Functional Executive Committee. Why should it be so? There was a national executive who came in to campaign for my opponent."

Despite the pre-election tensions and calls for a change of MP, Muntaka retained his seat.

However, he said the perceived injustices would not be easily forgiven.

He stated: "People who have been offended in such a manner don't forgive easily."

Muntaka called on NDC flagbearer John Mahama to take steps to address the divisions that have emerged after the primaries in order to strengthen the party ahead of 2024.

The Asawase MP said Mahama needs to speak with MPs and election winners to address concerns and unite the party going forward.

He advised "H.E John Mahama has a lot of work to do if he wants to fix this. He must have a session with sitting MPs and understand what may have gone wrong and also the winners."

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

37 minutes ago

NDC primaries: Sunyani East NPP refute allegations against MP for sponsoring aspirant NDC primaries: Sunyani East NPP refute allegations against MP for sponsoring asp...

41 minutes ago

NPP doesntve handing-over in their DNA; lets unite and beat them soundly – NDC communicator to members NPP doesn’t’ve handing-over in their DNA; let’s unite and beat them soundly – ND...

41 minutes ago

Minority caucus leadership change was grand plot by NDC leadership to remove me from parliament – Muntaka Minority caucus leadership change was grand plot by NDC leadership to remove me ...

41 minutes ago

Prof. H Kwasi Prempeh reacts to Mahama's promise to appoint 60 ministers Prof. H Kwasi Prempeh reacts to Mahama's promise to appoint 60 ministers

41 minutes ago

ER: 21-year-old man allegedly kills mum at Obosomase E/R: 21-year-old man allegedly kills mum at Obosomase

41 minutes ago

Like Rawlings; Mahama will swear to the nation three times as President – Asiedu Nketia Like Rawlings; Mahama will swear to the nation three times as President – Asiedu...

54 minutes ago

Hilda Bacis cook-a-thon Guinness World Record small; Ill break it with one week non-stop – Ajagurajah Hilda Baci’s ‘cook-a-thon Guinness World Record’ small; I’ll break it with one w...

1 hour ago

Kojo Bonsu, former Kumasi Mayor NDC primaries: My campaign was clean and decent, devoid of insults — Kojo Bonsu

1 hour ago

Kojo Bonsu, a presidential candidate aspirant in the 2023 NDC primaries Let’s unite to liberate Ghana from the modern-day colonialism by NPP government ...

4 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Enough is enough; Ghanaians have suffered under your government – Mahama to Akuf...

Latest: News
body-container-line