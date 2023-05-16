If Duffuor had played his cards well, his son would have won the seat — Global Info Analytics CEO

16.05.2023 LISTEN

The Chief Executive Officer of Global Info Analytics, Mussa Dankwah, has attributed Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jnr's defeat in the parliamentary primaries to his father’s conduct in the flagbearer race.

The pollster blamed the defeat of Dr. Kwabena Duffuor Jr. on his father's court injunction against the party.

Dr. Duffuor withdrew from the National Democratic Congress presidential race citing widespread irregularities with the voters’ register and the photo album.

The failed presidential aspirant later withdrew his suit against the NDC that sought to stop the party from proceeding with the presidential and parliamentary elections.

His son, who contested the Sekyere Afram Plains parliamentary primaries polled 203 votes compared to Hajia Nasira Afrah's 211 votes, losing by just eight votes.

Dr. Duffuor Jnr was in the race, along with his own uncle, Dr. Alex Adomako Mensah, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area who polled 86 votes, while Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology academic Professor Edward Brenya had 65 votes.

Dr. Duffuor Jr.'s side requested a recount after the results were announced, but businesswoman Hajia Nasira Afrah still won.

Mussa Dankwah stated that the former finance minister's son was punished by the delegates for his father’s ‘sins.'

Speaking on the Point of View program on Citi TV with Bernard Avle, he stated, “What happened in Afram Plains was clearly a family feud between the incumbent, MP Alex Adomako, and Duffuor junior. If Duffuor senior hadn’t thrown dynamite in the NDC race, the son would have won that seat. If the man had remained in the race, his son would have won the race. Duffuor Sr made enemies in the NDC by the court action he took. There are people who would have voted for the son, but I think the family was punished. If Duffuor snr had played his cards well, his son would have won the seat.”

He stated it was an error of judgment for the former finance minister to decide to run for office. “You couldn’t think of a strategy behind their campaign. What did they want to achieve? Did they ignore the polling numbers and were they living in the reality?” he intimated.