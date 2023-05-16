W/R: Dr Albert Akoh connects Agyadum community to national grid

Agyadum community in the Wassa Amenfi Central District, Western Region has finally been connected to the national grid after years of unfulfilled promises by leaders.

The connection of the community to the national grid was made possible by the timely intervention of Dr. Albert Akoh, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary aspirant for Wassa Amenfi Central.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, Dr. Albert Akoh, who is the immediate past Deputy Registrar of the Ghana Pharmaceutical Board told Angel Broadcasting Network’s (ABN) reporter Agyemfra Bright that “the extension of electricity to the community is one of the good things that has happened after I facilitated the project for the people in the community.”

The renowned pharmacist noted that the leaders of Agyadum community believed in him and requested his assistance after failed promises from the incumbent Member of Parliament.

The residents of Agyadum, who were seeing light in the community for the first time, commended Dr. Akoh for fulfilling his promise to them.

“We have been in total darkness for years despite the numerous promises from our political leaders. We are grateful to Dr. Akoh for coming to our aid,” said a resident.

The Assembly Member for the Anakum electoral area, Mr. Isaac Tano Kese also praised Dr. Akoh for providing the community with electricity in such a short period of time.

“Several attempts to get our MP and the District Chief Executive to fix our electricity challenges yielded no results. Dr. Akoh has been very instrumental in making this a reality,” he said.

The commissioning of the project was accompanied by the distribution of energy-saving bulbs to residents.

Dr. Akoh promised to continue championing development projects in communities across the Wassa Amenfi Central district.