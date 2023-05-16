ModernGhana logo
16.05.2023

Prestea Huni Valley MP cuts sod for construction of community center in Aboso Achaise

By Samuel Abokyi ||Contributor
The MP for Prestea Huni Valley constituency, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe, led a delegation of NDC constituency executives in a sod cutting ceremony yesterday, Monday 15th May 2023, to commence the construction of a community centre in Aboso Achaise.

The ceremony was attended by community leaders, traditional authorities and members of the public who expressed their excitement and profound gratitude to the MP for his efforts in bringing development to the area.

Speaking at the ceremony, Hon Robert Wisdom Cudjoe stated that the construction of the community centre was part of his vision to improve the living standards of the people in his constituency. He emphasized that the centre would serve as a hub for social and economic activities, providing a platform for the youth to engage in productive ventures.

The MP further reiterated his commitment to ensuring that every community in his constituency benefits from his developmental agenda. He urged the people of Aboso Achiase to support him in achieving his vision for the area.

According to the constituency secretary, Dr. Matthew Ayeh, it has been extremely challenging for the MP serving under the NPP government as an opposition NDC MP. "There has been irregularity and delays in disbursement of common but he has made us proud, he needs to be given another term of office because of this accomplishment and many more," he stated.

He added, "He is known as the MP who begins a project before sod is cut, allowing for a swift completion, so the site has already been cleared.The construction of the community centre is expected to enhance their social and economic well-being."

The ceremony ended with a prayer for the success of the program and a call for unity among the people in the area.

