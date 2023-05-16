ModernGhana logo
University of Ghana holds workshop on boosting Agri-Innovation

The University of Ghana recently held a closeout workshop for stakeholders working to implement an institutional framework to enhance the institution's agri-innovation ecosystem.

According to a post on the university's official Twitter account on Monday, May 15, the workshop focused on the IFEA-ECO project, which aims to bolster the University of Ghana's agri-innovation development and technology transfer processes.

The IFEA-ECO project is funded by the Partnership in Applied Sciences Engineering and Technology (PASET), an organization that supports innovation programs in African universities.

The goal of the project is to strengthen the university's agri-innovation capacities and foster partnerships with the agro-industry sector. This includes developing and commercializing new agri-technologies that can benefit Ghana's agriculture.

At the closeout workshop, stakeholders reviewed progress made on implementing the institutional framework and identified next steps to achieve the project's objectives. The University of Ghana - as Ghana's premier research institution - hopes that boosting agri-innovation will help address challenges in the country's agriculture sector. This incorporates improving crop yields, reducing post-harvest losses and utilizing new technologies.

Through projects like IFEA-ECO, the university also aims to produce research, technologies and human capital that can transform Ghana's agriculture and promote food security. The framework also seeks to facilitate partnerships and knowledge exchange between the university and industry.

The closeout workshop marked the culmination of the initial phase of the IFEA-ECO project. Stakeholders will now focus on implementing the institutional framework and accelerating agri-innovation initiatives at the University of Ghana.

