1 Student 1 Laptop: University of Ghana distributes 50 laptops to students

Education
1 HOUR AGO

The University of Ghana has launched an initiative to provide laptops to students, with 50 computers given out so far.

According to a tweet by the university on Monday, May 15, 50 students in the Department of Computer Science recently received laptops as part of the "1 Student, 1 Laptop" (1S1L) initiative.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Nana Aba Ampofo presented the laptops and urged beneficiaries to take good care of them and use them primarily for academic purposes.

Dr. Ebenezer Owusu, Head of the Department of Computer Science, thanked the Vice-Chancellor and the 1S1L committee for efforts so far.

He expressed hope that more computers would be provided for computer science students in future.

The initiative aims to equip students in the department with necessary technological tools for their studies as laptops will enable tasks like coding, research and staying organized.

With this first batch of 50 laptops distributed, University of Ghana hopes to expand the initiative to cover more computer science students.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

