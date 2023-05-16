ModernGhana logo
We will resolve portal access issues — UniMAC-GIJ SRC assure students

The Students' Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Institute of Journalism campus of the University of Media, Arts and Communications (UniMAC), has assured students that prompts indicating unpaid fees on the portal will be rectified.

In a press release, the SRC acknowledged there have been issues with some students' inability to access their course registration portals, attributing it to those who did not pay SRC dues last semester.

SRC General Secretary Caleb Asante Annor apologized for the inconvenience, explaining the aim was to ensure all students pay their dues before registering this semester. However, he acknowledged there may be cases of students who have paid but are still facing access issues.

Annor stated, "The SRC is in constant communication with the university's Financial Officer to rectify the problem and permit students who have fulfilled all financial requirements to register."

The SRC advised students facing the portal access issue to pay outstanding dues and submit receipts at the SRC office. Those who have paid in full were assured of their portal access.

The release comes as students are preparing to register for second semester courses. Registration was scheduled to begin May 15 and end May 28, though students are still waiting for the timetable to select courses.

Annor urged students "to stay calm and take their time to register for their courses," assuring "Students' interest is paramount” to the Council.

