Enough is enough; Ghanaians have suffered under your government – Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has promised to work hard with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to ensure the party secures a resounding victory in the 2024 General Elections.

Delivering his acceptance speech on Monday, May 15, after he was elected flagbearer of the NDC, he stressed that Ghanaians have suffered enough under President Akufo-Addo’s government and it's time to send the New Patriotic Party into opposition.

“Ghanaians have suffered enough hardships and misrule from this bungling and rapacious Akufo-Addo and Bawumia NPP government.

“Let us complete the task we have started by campaigning day and night for your humble servant, John Mahama, and our Parliamentary candidates,” John Dramani Mahama urged followers of the NDC.

The former President in his address admonished supporters of the NDC and all Ghanaians to get involved to help save the country from the ruling NPP.

He proposes the use of social media and other means available to campaign for him to return to government as President after the 2024 general elections.

“My brothers and sisters, I urge you to campaign vigorously in every corner of the country, on radio, television, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter, Tik Tok, and Instagram,” Mahama shared.

Meanwhile, the flagbearer elect of the NDC has promised to run a lean government of not more than 60 Ministers.

These Ministers he insists will not be entitled to ex-gratia at the end of their service to the nation.