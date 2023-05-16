ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses

Social News Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association has called on the government to prioritize the payment of allowances to their members.

The group says the failure of the government to pay their allowances is causing severe hardship for its members.

According to the group, the hardship has led to the demise of one of its members Paul Dodzi.

The deceased Rotational Nurse is reported to have allegedly taken his own life at Asankragua in the Western Region because of hardship.

According to the association, its members are yet to receive their allowances since they began serving in July 2022, after being posted by the National Service Secretariat (NSS) in June 2022.

In a statement, the group called on the government to immediately pay the rotational nurses their due allowances or face their wrath.

516202383605-l5gsk8v331-516202381233-rotate-nurses-1

516202383605-8dt2xkjwvq-516202381233-rotate-nurses-2

—Citi Newsroom

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama My victory is about creating a society that allows Ghanaians to live decent, dig...

1 hour ago

Remember my promises and hold me accountable – Mahama tells Ghanaians Remember my promises and hold me accountable – Mahama tells Ghanaians

1 hour ago

Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade Guinea-Bissau President honours Akufo-Addo with highest state accolade

1 hour ago

NPP will struggle to win Dome Kwabenya seat without Sarah Adwoa Safo – Pollster NPP will struggle to win Dome Kwabenya seat without Sarah Adwoa Safo – Pollster

1 hour ago

Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses

1 hour ago

Dr. Duffuor caused his sons defeat – Global InfoAnalytics Dr. Duffuor caused his son’s defeat – Global InfoAnalytics

2 hours ago

NDC primaries: I can tell you, it was part of their strategy to get me out but God isn't their village chief — Muntaka lament attacks NDC primaries: I can tell you, it was part of their strategy to get me out but G...

2 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama Enough is enough; Ghanaians have suffered under your government – Mahama to Akuf...

2 hours ago

GII calls for investigations of cash spraying, gifts during NDC primaries

Latest: News
body-container-line