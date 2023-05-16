Pay our allowances or face our wrath – Rotational nurses

Rotational Nurses and Midwives Association has called on the government to prioritize the payment of allowances to their members.

The group says the failure of the government to pay their allowances is causing severe hardship for its members.

According to the group, the hardship has led to the demise of one of its members Paul Dodzi.

The deceased Rotational Nurse is reported to have allegedly taken his own life at Asankragua in the Western Region because of hardship.

According to the association, its members are yet to receive their allowances since they began serving in July 2022, after being posted by the National Service Secretariat (NSS) in June 2022.

In a statement, the group called on the government to immediately pay the rotational nurses their due allowances or face their wrath.

