Ralph Poku-Adusei, Gabby Otchere-Darko, Ken Attafuah, others sworn in as Notary Public

Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah has sworn in lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, the managing partner at Trent Legal Amansie Chambers as notaries public of the Republic of Ghana.

He was sworn in together with prominent personalities such as the retired Commissioner of Police (COP) Kofi Boakye, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, Nana Adjoa Hackman, Nii Odoi Ofotei a senior partner at ALA, Professor Kenneth Agyemang Attafuah the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA) among others.

They were 92 legal practitioners in all. They are to discharge the duties assigned to such office by the laws of Ghana or by practice of commerce.

At the event, Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, acting under the Notaries Public Act 1960 (Act 26), which empowers the Chief Justice to appoint to be a notary public any person whom he considers fit and proper to discharge the duties assigned to that office by law or by practice of commerce, administered the oaths of office to all 92 notaries public at the Supreme Court building.

The 92 lawyers, who have more than ten years' experience at the Bar, according to the Chief Justice, have duly been cleared of any ethical infractions by the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) and the General Legal Council (GLC), and are therefore fit to perform the functions of a notary.

Justice Anin Yeboah charged the new notaries public to use their position to perform their duties with diligence and care, in compliance with the Notaries Act.

He also admonished them to apply their years of experience at the Bar to their new role to execute their duties faithfully and in accordance with the act.

41-year-old Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei and the others received the certificate of enrollment under the seal of the Supreme Court by the hand of the Chief Justice on Monday 15th May 2023 at the Supreme Court building, Accra.

In an exclusive interview with this reporter, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei who has served for 13 years at the Bar thanked the Chief Justice for the honor done him and for recognizing his hard work.

He pledged to utilize his abilities and skills as he executes his mandate in relation to the new position.

A notary public is a person authorised by the state to satisfy the responsibility, among other functions, of administering oaths, certifying documents, attesting to the authenticity of signatures and performing official acts in commercial matters, such as protecting negotiable instruments.

Under the Notaries Public Act 1960 (Act 26), only a lawyer of high moral character and proven integrity, who is of not less than ten years’ standing as a lawyer, can be appointed as a notary public.