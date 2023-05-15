ModernGhana logo
Man dragged from his bedroom and shot dead by unknown assailants at Bortianor

One person has been shot dead by some unknown assailants at Bortianor in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The deceased, Kpakpo Allotey who is also the head of the Kwame Anu family of Bortianor was allegedly dragged from his bedroom at dawn by his attackers and shot dead a few meters away from his house.

The deceased was also a father of eight. According to eyewitnesses, his attackers numbering about 18 broke into his bedroom through the windows and the front door and inflicted machete wounds on him.

The attackers reportedly dragged him to an area closer to his house and shot him multiple times, resulting in his death.

Relatives of the deceased want state security to thoroughly investigate the matter and have the perpetrators who are currently on the run apprehended and made to face justice.

“He is my uncle, and we always travel together. We were in the palace at dawn when we spotted some children distributing firearms and machetes. My uncle was assassinated later in the day. I arrived to see his body in a pool of blood, surrounded by guns and machetes. We want justice. My uncle was handled as if he was nobody”, one of the eyewitnesses said.

