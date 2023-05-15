ModernGhana logo
15.05.2023 Education

UPSA open applications for mature students, deadline on June 30

15.05.2023 LISTEN

The University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) has begun accepting applications from mature students for admission into first degree programs for the 2023/2024 academic year.

According to a flyer released by the university, applicants must be 25 years or older by June 30, 2023 to qualify as mature students.

They must also have at least three years of work experience and a secondary school leaving certificate.

The deadline for submission of mature student applications is Friday, June 30, 2023.

Successful applicants will be required to attend an access course from July 3 to August 26, 2023 to prepare them for university education.

Entrance examinations will also be administered to ascertain applicants' suitability for admission.

UPSA wrote on the flyer:
"Mature APPLICANT'S ADMISSION TO FIRST DEGREE PROGRAMMES 2023/2024 ACADEMIC YEAR."

The university listed the following requirements:

• Must be 25 years or above by Friday, 30th June, 2023.

• Must have at least three (3) years work experience.

• Must have second cycle school education e.g. secondary, technical and vocational

• Deadline for Application: Friday, 30th June, 2023.

Interested applicants were advised to contact the university's admissions office on 0303-937544/0303-937542 or via email at [email protected] for more information.

UPSA, with accreditation from the Central Applications Board for Professional Studies, offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in business and other disciplines.

Mature student admissions provide an opportunity for experienced working adults to pursue university education.

