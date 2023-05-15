We must flip the coin from competition to cooperation – Mahama to NDC members

Former President John Mahama has called for unity and cooperation within the National Democratic Congress (NDC) saying it is critical to reclaim power from the NPP.

Speaking at the University for Development Studies in Tamale, the Northern regional capital after emerging victorious in the NDC primaries, Mr. Mahama said "We must flip the coin from competition to cooperation. We need cooperation to build a better Ghana and a better NDC."

He added: "I am, therefore, calling for cooperation among all elected parliamentary candidates and your aspirants and supporters."

The former president said cooperation within the NDC was key to overcoming the current economic hardships under the Akufo-Addo administration.

"What our nation needs at this time is not political competition, but cooperation to to build a better Ghana and a better NDC," he said.

On his victory in the primaries, Mr. Mahama said the NDC had "chosen experience with vision over experiment" by electing him as flagbearer again.

He was optimistic that the NDC's message of change would resonate with Ghanaians in the 2024 polls.

The four-time presidential candidate said: "You have chosen experience with vision, over experiment, and I am confident that in December 2024, Ghanaians will make that choice that puts us back on the path of building the Ghana we want together."

Mr. Mahama stressed his call to all members of the NDC to unite behind his campaign for victory in 2024.