Banking licenses that were unjustly revoked by Akufo-Addo's gov’t will be restored by NDC – Mahama promises

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has pledged to promote robust local participation in the country’s banking and financial sector when the National Democratic Congress (NDC) returns to power.

Delivering his acceptance speech after his election as flagbearer of the party on Monday, May 15, Mr. Mahama promised that banking licenses that were unjustly cancelled by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) during the banking sector cleanup will also be restored.

“Let me restate what I said in Ho during the launch of my campaign for Flagbearer— we shall promote robust local participation in our banking, financial, telecommunications, tourism, mining, agriculture, agribusiness, and manufacturing sectors to grow the economy and create sustainable employment for the youth.

“We will give the opportunity for experienced banking hands who were laid off, to secure their careers once more and move from the menial jobs they were forced into. As far as practicable, banking licenses that were unjustly cancelled by this Government would be restored,” John Dramani Mahama said.

The former President further indicated that the next NDC government will restore indigenous Ghanaian investment in the finance and banking sector and create a tiered banking system that will serve various segments of the market.

Meanwhile, Mahama has assured that he is committed to operating an effective government with not more than sixty ministers.

He noted in his address at the University of Development Studies (UDS) that these Ministers together with other appointees of the government will not be entitled to ex-gratia payments after their tenure.

“…they will commit to that undertaking even before the necessary constitutional amendments, including a review of the controversial Article 71,” John Dramani Mahama stressed.