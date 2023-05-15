GII condemns vote buying and financial inducements in NDC primaries

The Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) joins the many Ghanaians who have congratulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the largest opposition party in Ghana for the successful organization of their primaries to elect their Presidential candidate and 260 Parliamentary candidates for the 2024 general elections.

The peaceful elections notwithstanding, GII is deeply concerned about the reports and videos circulating in various media outlets regarding the distribution of money and other items which could influence voters’ decisions one way or the other. These incidents although not widespread marred the beauty of the whole exercise.

It is on this basis that GII is calling for further investigations into the reports of the distribution of cash, gifts, and other inducements by contestants and establish the extent to which it is in violation of Section 20(1) of the Representation of the People Act (Act 699) which states that "Subject to subsection (2), a person who, directly or indirectly, by himself or by any other person on his behalf, gives or provides or causes to be given or provided money, goods, gifts, or other material inducements, or promises to give or provide any such money, goods, gifts, or other material inducements to another person for the purpose of procuring that other person or any other person to vote or refrain from voting at an election commits an offense and is liable on summary conviction to a fine not exceeding one thousand penalty units or to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or to both."

Again, the Criminal Offence Act 1960 (Act 29) speaks about bribery of voters under Section 240, undue influence at elections under Section 241 while Section 249 deals with Illegal practice in connection with voting. Vote buying and financial inducements distort the democratic principles of fair and transparent elections. Such practices compromise the principles of equality, accountability, and good governance. By employing these unethical tactics, candidates prioritize personal gain over the interests of the electorate, thereby eroding public trust and damaging the democratic fabric of our nation.

GII, therefore, supports actions taken by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) on the 15th of May 2023 by inviting alleged perpetrator(s) of acts tantamount to electoral corruption for investigation. This is an important step towards sanitizing the country’s campaign processes. We pray that the full length of the law is explored to control what has come to be known as the monetisation of the country’s elections.

The Electoral Commission should also evoke its powers of disqualification to disqualify candidate(s) and Political Parties who fall foul of Sessions 240, 241, and 249 of the Criminal Offence Act, 1960 (Act 29).

GII urges all stakeholders, including political parties, candidates, voters, and the general public, to join the campaign to ensure that the 2024 elections come off with the highest standards of political integrity so that winners and losers will accept the outcome graciously.