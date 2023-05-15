Al Habib Hospital in Dubai saving kids from epilepsy

15.05.2023 LISTEN

Al Habib Hospital in Dubai is saving children suffering from Epilepsy across the world with its advanced medical technology and wide range of surgical specialists.

The private hospital has successfully conducted surgery on over 125 Epilepsy cases with a 96% success rate which has seen complete healing in the children.

While speaking to a group of African journalists, General Manager for Dr Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital Dubai Dr Taha said, “We have done so far 125 surgeries with the success rate reaching 96%.”

He went on to state that “96% of cases, the children stop using medication and become normal.

“The Epilepsy program is a very promising program. It shows complete healing of the children from having this kind of seizures and convulsions.”

Al Habib Hospital is also the first hospital in Dubai to have performed an awake surgery where the patient was not sedated to sleep.

The hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced medical technology, including modern operating theatres, advanced imaging and diagnostic equipment, and specialized clinics. Other key specialties offered at Al Habib Hospital in Dubai include cardiology, orthopedics, obstetrics and gynecology, gastroenterology, pediatrics, dermatology, ophthalmology, ENT (ear, nose, and throat), and many others.

Due to its wide range of medical and surgical specialties, providing comprehensive healthcare services to patients, Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Hospital has received numerous awards and recognition for its excellence in healthcare, including the Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, which is a global standard for quality and safety in healthcare.