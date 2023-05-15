I’m taking a break for health reasons – Former French Ambassador to Ghana

The former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has announced she will be taking a break from public duties to focus on her health.

In a tweet on Monday, May 15, she revealed she is facing health issues and needs time away.

The tweet read: "My dearest friends, I will be away for a little while for a health issue. Your love and support mean the world to me. I promise to battle this with all my strength and come back to Ghana."

Madam Ave expressed her love for Ghanaians, telling the citizens to "Keep caring for each other. That's what makes you so special. Medɔ mo (I love you)."

The ambassador served in Ghana from September 2018 to 2022 and was well-loved for her warmth, personality and commitment to strengthening French-Ghanaian ties, particularly in entertainment.

Her announcement was greeted with well-wishes from Ghanaians, wishing her a swift recovery.

Many celebrities and media personalities tweeted prayers and well wishes for her good health.

While she did not reveal details of her health issue, Madame Ave vowed to battle it with "all my strength" so she can return to Ghana.