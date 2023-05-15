ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

I’m taking a break for health reasons – Former French Ambassador to Ghana

Headlines H.E Anne Sophie Ave, former French Ambassador to Ghana
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
H.E Anne Sophie Ave, former French Ambassador to Ghana
Live updates: NDC primaries
Live updates: NDC primaries
NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

The former French Ambassador to Ghana, Anne Sophie Ave, has announced she will be taking a break from public duties to focus on her health.

In a tweet on Monday, May 15, she revealed she is facing health issues and needs time away.

The tweet read: "My dearest friends, I will be away for a little while for a health issue. Your love and support mean the world to me. I promise to battle this with all my strength and come back to Ghana."

Madam Ave expressed her love for Ghanaians, telling the citizens to "Keep caring for each other. That's what makes you so special. Medɔ mo (I love you)."

The ambassador served in Ghana from September 2018 to 2022 and was well-loved for her warmth, personality and commitment to strengthening French-Ghanaian ties, particularly in entertainment.

Her announcement was greeted with well-wishes from Ghanaians, wishing her a swift recovery.

Many celebrities and media personalities tweeted prayers and well wishes for her good health.

While she did not reveal details of her health issue, Madame Ave vowed to battle it with "all my strength" so she can return to Ghana.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Full text Mahama's 2023 post presidential primaries acceptance speech [Full text] Mahama's 2023 post presidential primaries acceptance speech

2 hours ago

BR: Lightning kills 15-year-old girl at Odumase B/R: Lightning kills 15-year-old girl at Odumase

2 hours ago

Stop skin bleaching, toning; it can go beyond the skin to cause liver, kidney or heart failure, skin cancer, body odour — Ghanaians told Stop skin bleaching, toning; it can go beyond the skin to cause liver, kidney or...

2 hours ago

Sleeping in a room with burning mosquito coil hazardous – Doctor Sleeping in a room with burning mosquito coil hazardous – Doctor

2 hours ago

Mahama will rescue Ghana from claws of Akufo-Addo – Haruna Iddrisu Mahama will rescue Ghana from claws of Akufo-Addo – Haruna Iddrisu

3 hours ago

NDC urges Edem Agbana and John Zewus supporters to ceasefire in Ketu North NDC urges Edem Agbana and John Zewu’s supporters to ceasefire in Ketu North

3 hours ago

Election 2024: Ill lead NDC to a resounding victory – Mahama Election 2024: I’ll lead NDC to a resounding victory – Mahama

3 hours ago

NDC primaries: We need you – Mahama to defeated incumbent MPs NDC primaries: We need you – Mahama to defeated incumbent MPs

3 hours ago

Ketu North parliamentary Constituency election enters re-run in surprise turn of events Ketu North parliamentary Constituency election enters re-run in surprise turn of...

3 hours ago

Former President, John Dramani Mahama None of the 60 Ministers in my lean gov’t will be entitled to ex-gratia — Mahama

Latest: News
body-container-line