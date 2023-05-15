Peace Council engages Local Council of Churches in Mankessim and Elmina

15.05.2023 LISTEN

The Central Regional Peace Council organised a programme on the sustainability of peace for the local councils of churches in Mankessim and Elmina.

This was held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, and Tuesday, April 11, 2023, respectively to sensitise and build the capacity of pastors in Mankessim and Elmina since they are an exceptional, highly recognised, and formidable group that contributes to peace and conflict in the Ghanaian societies.

The Chairman of the Central Regional Peace Council, Rt. Rev. Richardson Andam, discussed the benefits of fostering sustainable peace in the Central Region, with much emphasis on the upcoming 2024 general elections.

"Peace is priceless and should be valued in our societies. Religious leaders are considered the fathers of the church and anchors of peace, so it’s our responsibility to propagate peace during our sermons to ensure sustainable peace before, during, and after elections. Just like what the Bible says in Matthew 5:9, God blesses those who work for peace, for they will be called children of God," Rev. Andam stated.

The religious leaders assured the chairman of their willingness to effectively collaborate with the Central Peace Council in fostering sustainable peace in the Central Region and Ghana as a whole.