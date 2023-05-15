ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.05.2023 Social News

Peace Council engages Local Council of Churches in Mankessim and Elmina

By Ohene Amoh II Contributor
Peace Council engages Local Council of Churches in Mankessim and Elmina
15.05.2023 LISTEN

The Central Regional Peace Council organised a programme on the sustainability of peace for the local councils of churches in Mankessim and Elmina.

This was held on Sunday, February 5, 2023, and Tuesday, April 11, 2023, respectively to sensitise and build the capacity of pastors in Mankessim and Elmina since they are an exceptional, highly recognised, and formidable group that contributes to peace and conflict in the Ghanaian societies.

The Chairman of the Central Regional Peace Council, Rt. Rev. Richardson Andam, discussed the benefits of fostering sustainable peace in the Central Region, with much emphasis on the upcoming 2024 general elections.

"Peace is priceless and should be valued in our societies. Religious leaders are considered the fathers of the church and anchors of peace, so it’s our responsibility to propagate peace during our sermons to ensure sustainable peace before, during, and after elections. Just like what the Bible says in Matthew 5:9, God blesses those who work for peace, for they will be called children of God," Rev. Andam stated.

The religious leaders assured the chairman of their willingness to effectively collaborate with the Central Peace Council in fostering sustainable peace in the Central Region and Ghana as a whole.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Akufo-Addo receives invitation to attend COP28 in UAE Akufo-Addo receives invitation to attend COP28 in UAE

1 hour ago

Mona Faiz Montrage aka Hajia4Reall Hajia4Reall extradited from UK to US over alleged $2million romance scam

3 hours ago

Ill use robust root and branch approach to fight corruption — Mahama I’ll use robust root and branch approach to fight corruption — Mahama

3 hours ago

Road Transport Operators announce10 reduction in transfer fares Road Transport Operators announce 10% reduction in transfer fares

3 hours ago

Fuel Prices: Upward review of UPPF, Fuel Marking Margins take effect on Tuesday - NPA Fuel Prices: Upward review of UPPF, Fuel Marking Margins take effect on Tuesday ...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahamaleft and former Minister of Environment, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng Next NDC government shall investigate Prof Frimpong-Boateng’s galamsey report – ...

3 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama We must flip the coin from competition to cooperation – Mahama to NDC members

3 hours ago

H.E Anne Sophie Ave, former French Ambassador to Ghana I’m taking a break for health reasons – Former French Ambassador to Ghana

4 hours ago

Former President John Dramani Mahama My government will introduce a new program akin to ‘Operation Feed Yourself’ – M...

Latest: News
body-container-line