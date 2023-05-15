She’s now a cultural icon – Buhari praises Hilda Baci as she grabs Guinness World ‘cook-a-thon’ record

Outgoing President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, expressed his excitement and congratulated Hilda Baci on her achievement as the longest-global “cook-a-thon” individual.

In a tweet on Monday, Mr. Buhari described Hilda as a cultural icon and an inspiration to other young Nigerians.

He also expressed pride in Hilda's personal accomplishment and the global recognition she has brought to Nigeria's unique food culture.

"I share the immense joy of all Nigerians as Hilda Bassey Effiong (Hilda Baci) makes history by breaking the world record for the longest cooking marathon. A great day for Nigeria. We're all very proud of what she has personally accomplished—and placing Nigeria in the global spotlight,” he wrote.

“Hilda's drive, ambition, and resilience have brought great interest and insight into the uniqueness of Nigerian food. She is now a cultural icon, and I believe that this feat will inspire many more young people, in Nigeria and beyond, to follow in her footsteps," the President’s tweet concluded.

Hilda Bassey Effiong, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has achieved a remarkable feat by becoming the world's longest cooking marathon record holder by an individual.

The marathon, which lasted for 96 hours, started on Thursday, May 11 at exactly 4pm, and ended on Monday, May 15 at the same time, 4pm.

Although Guinness World Record officials are yet to confirm her accomplishment, many Nigerians from different walks of life, including politicians, entertainers, and religious leaders, have already started celebrating her resilience and determination.