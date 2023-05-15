Properly secure filled LPG cylinders - NPA urges public

The public have been urged to properly secure filled LPG cylinders in their car booths during transportation to avoid rolling and unsafe movement of the cylinders.

This is to prevent the filled cylinders from being over pressured, which could affect the pressure reliever, as that could result in the gushing out of the LPG and possible explosion.

Ideally, filled cylinders are to be transported in a vertical/upright position.

Interacting with the public during LPG awareness and sensitization exercise in the Eastern, Volta and Oti regions, the Consumer Services Manager of NPA, Mrs Eunice Budu Nyarko, stressed that it was important for customers of petroleum products, especially LPG to be conscious of their safety.

She said flouting the LPG safety tips could lead to fire outbreaks at homes and workplaces with the resultant loss of lives, injuries, and destruction to property.

Organized by the Corporate Affairs and Gas Directorates with the support of the Ghana National Fire and Rescue Service (GNFRS) and the Authority’s regional offices, the exercises involved durbars and one-on-one engagements with traders, pedestrians, commercial drivers, radio broadcasting among others.

The team sensitized the people on the mandate of the NPA, responsibilities of customers, hazards involved in the handling of petroleum products and what constitutes best practices for operators of filling stations in the downstream petroleum industry, among others.

Welcoming the people at the various durbars on behalf of the NPA Chief Executive of the NPA, Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, the NPA Communications Manager, Mr Mohammed Abdul-Kudus, indicated that people in Europe and America used LPG for all their activities but they do not record significant accidents because they observed all the safety rules.

He, therefore, urged the public to comply with the LPG safety tips to maximize the benefits and prevent accidents and save lives and property.

In his presentation at a durbar in Koforidua Zongo, the Eastern Regional Fire Investigation Officer, Mr Isaac Aboagye, urged the public to identify the service's emergency lines in their respective areas to call for assistance in emergency situations.

He again stressed the need for people to have the patience to give accurate direction and landmarks to make it easier for fire officers to locate fire scenes.

A Member of the NPA Governing Board and Chairman of the Consumer Services sub-committee, Mr Kwami Sefa Kayi, lauded the Corporate Affairs and Gas Directorates for the LPG sensitization drive and thanked the people for their participation.

Source: National Petroleum Authority