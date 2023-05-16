Journalists urged to be firm and expose the rot in society

The founder and leader of the Cornerstone Bible Church International located at Kumasi Ayigya in the Ashanti Region, His Eminence Apostle Godbless Boateng has indicated that the development of the country can be ensured if journalists would come together and expose corruption that stalls the progress of the nation.

The man of God who was speaking to this reporter in an interview observed that journalists owe the country a special duty to expose the ills in society.

Apostle Godbless Boateng expressed his disappointment that journalists though have the power to expose the officialdom looting state resources, the current situation is not good for the country as journalists continue to remain mute.

His Eminence Apostle Godbless Boateng noted that the lack of unity among journalists makes it easy for anyone to attack them.

He posited that if the men and women in the inky fraternity stand bold and remain united, they will continue to expose the rot in society without fear or favor.

"The country is on the verge of collapse as a result of the crime in the high offices, therefore I entreat you to wake up and salvage the country for the benefit of all," Apostle Godbless Boateng emphasised.