ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Live up to expectation and be counted among ideal women - Pastor to mothers

General News Live up to expectation and be counted among ideal women - Pastor to mothers
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Founder and leader of the Cornerstone Bible Church International located at Kumasi Ayigya in the Ashanti Region, His Eminence Apostle Godbless Boateng has observed that mothers play a significant role in shaping people's lives.

This he said mothers deserve special recognition.

Speaking to a section of the media on the Mother's Day celebration on Sunday, May 14 2023, the man of God intimated that the role women play in the upbringing of children must be remembered and counted.

His Eminence Apostle Godbless Boateng cited that asides the toil they go through in childbirth, they also take good care of children, husbands, and home management among others.

According to him, in procreation arrangements, God created man to manage affairs, whilst mothers were created to build nations.

"Therefore as mothers are further seen as a source of supporters of men, they command a great deal of respect in the society," he stated.

The man of God took the opportunity to congratulate and salute mothers and entreated them to remain resolute, faithful and work hard for the good of society.

Whilst praising mothers for the roles they have been playing to transform society, he charged them to see marriage as a sacred institution endorsed by God, and as such show respect to their husbands to ensure peaceful coexistence in their homes.

The clergy described as unfortunate some mothers who take their marital challenges to the public and social media platforms for settlement.

He advises women to settle marital problems either through customary means, consult church pastors or elders to intervene.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Mahama's victory is threatening NPP, they're having panic attacks — Kwadaso NDC chairman Mahama's victory is threatening NPP, they're having panic attacks — Kwadaso NDC ...

2 hours ago

I've the experience and vision to reset Ghana - Mahama "I've the experience and vision to reset Ghana" - Mahama 

2 hours ago

Man dragged from his bedroom and shot dead by unknown assailants at Bortianor Man dragged from his bedroom and shot dead by unknown assailants at Bortianor

2 hours ago

Mentally challenged man beats two police officers to pulp at Sefwi-Wiawso Mentally challenged man beats two police officers to pulp at Sefwi-Wiawso 

2 hours ago

ER: Collapsed galamsey pit kills seven at Korle Teye E/R: Collapsed galamsey pit kills seven at Korle Teye

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo visits Guinea-Bissau  Akufo-Addo visits Guinea-Bissau

2 hours ago

NPP Presidential Race: Dr Apraku begins Greater Accra tour on Wednesday NPP Presidential Race: Dr Apraku begins Greater Accra tour on Wednesday

2 hours ago

KATH CEO encourages staff, suspends three doctors, five more to face sanctions KATH CEO encourages staff, suspends three doctors, five more to face sanctions

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo receives invitation to attend COP28 in UAE Akufo-Addo receives invitation to attend COP28 in UAE

2 hours ago

Mona Faiz Montrage aka Hajia4Reall Hajia4Reall extradited from UK to US over alleged $2million romance scam

Latest: News
body-container-line