Live up to expectation and be counted among ideal women - Pastor to mothers

Founder and leader of the Cornerstone Bible Church International located at Kumasi Ayigya in the Ashanti Region, His Eminence Apostle Godbless Boateng has observed that mothers play a significant role in shaping people's lives.

This he said mothers deserve special recognition.

Speaking to a section of the media on the Mother's Day celebration on Sunday, May 14 2023, the man of God intimated that the role women play in the upbringing of children must be remembered and counted.

His Eminence Apostle Godbless Boateng cited that asides the toil they go through in childbirth, they also take good care of children, husbands, and home management among others.

According to him, in procreation arrangements, God created man to manage affairs, whilst mothers were created to build nations.

"Therefore as mothers are further seen as a source of supporters of men, they command a great deal of respect in the society," he stated.

The man of God took the opportunity to congratulate and salute mothers and entreated them to remain resolute, faithful and work hard for the good of society.

Whilst praising mothers for the roles they have been playing to transform society, he charged them to see marriage as a sacred institution endorsed by God, and as such show respect to their husbands to ensure peaceful coexistence in their homes.

The clergy described as unfortunate some mothers who take their marital challenges to the public and social media platforms for settlement.

He advises women to settle marital problems either through customary means, consult church pastors or elders to intervene.