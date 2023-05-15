ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

UE/R: Police Commander, 3 others hospitalised after clash with students of St. Bernadette Technical Institute

Headlines UER: Police Commander, 3 others hospitalised after clash with students of St. Bernadette Technical Institute
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Live updates: NDC primaries
Live updates: NDC primaries
NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

The Navrongo Municipal Police Commander ASP Kingsley Kanda and three of his officers have been hospitalised at the War Memorial Hospital in Navrongo after clashing with students of St. Bernadette's Technical Institute in the Upper East Region.

The Commander suffered a broken leg injury, and the three officers also suffered various injuries.

Narrating the incident to Class FM’s Upper East Regional Correspondent, Moses Appiah, the Municipal Chief Executive of the area, Joseph Adongo noted that, they were called to the school to bring students-management misunderstanding under control.

However, during the melee, the Municipal Police Commander had his leg broken while three of his officers also suffered injuries and had to be admitted at the hospital.

Touching on the issue, the Chief Executive explained that the students on Saturday 13th, May 2023 wanted to play an inter-ethnic football match between colleague students from different schools, but were prevented by the school authorities.

The students resisted the directive by the management, which resulted in a clash with management of the school.

The situation became critical to the extent that authorities of the school called for support from the Ghana Police Service.

He added that 27 of the students have been arrested and arraigned as of Monday, 15 May 2023.

Meanwhile, the school has been closed down indefinitely.

-classfmonline.com

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Immigration Officer rescues two police officers from being lynched Immigration Officer rescues two police officers from being lynched

2 hours ago

UER: Police Commander, 3 others hospitalised after clash with students of St. Bernadette Technical Institute UE/R: Police Commander, 3 others hospitalised after clash with students of St. B...

2 hours ago

Ketu North primaries: Stop raising the political temperature with your intemperate discussions – Volta NDC to media Ketu North primaries: Stop raising the political temperature with your intempera...

2 hours ago

IMF deal: Ghana will return to international capital market soon – Govt IMF deal: Ghana will return to international capital market soon – Govt

2 hours ago

Ghana went to IMF under Mahama due to internal mismanagement of the economy - Richard Ahiagbah Ghana went to IMF under Mahama due to internal mismanagement of the economy - Ri...

3 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George NDC Primaries: Campaigning against LGBTQ+ went against me – Sam George

3 hours ago

Oti Region: 22 people suffer food poisoning after eating 'banku' at a funeral Oti Region: 22 people suffer food poisoning after eating 'banku' at a funeral

3 hours ago

OSP probes NDC parliamentary aspirant Juliana Kinang-Wassan for spraying money on delegates OSP probes NDC parliamentary aspirant Juliana Kinang-Wassan for spraying money o...

5 hours ago

AR: Mate survives, trapped driver burns to death as truck with bags of cashew nuts crash A/R: Mate survives, trapped driver burns to death as truck with bags of cashew n...

6 hours ago

How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Breaking feat How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Brea...

Latest: News
body-container-line