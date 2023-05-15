'We're yet to confirm all evidences' — Guinness World Record on Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon feat

The Guinness World Record (GWR) has finally responded to the recent jubilation in Africa over a supposed cook-a-thon record set by Nigerian Chef, Hilda Baci.

The GWR is yet to make any official comment on the record-breaking feat, leaving fans unhappy and uncertain.

One fan took to Twitter to express disappointment and asked the GWR's official account why there had been silence on the matter.

"Why is @GWR not showing or talking about Hilda's cook-a-thon? Can't see anything on their pages (Twitter, Facebook, YouTube)," the fan tweeted.

In response to the tweet, the GWR wrote, "We're aware of this amazing record attempt, we need to review all the evidence first before officially confirming a record."

The lack of official confirmation from the GWR has left many fans questioning the credibility of Baci's supposed record-breaking feat.

Nevertheless, Baci's supporters remain excited and optimistic about the prospect of her being officially recognized as a Guinness World Record holder.

Baci's feat, which was said to have broken a previous record set by an Indian Chef, has generated widespread interest and excitement in Africa's culinary scene.

The event, which is still not over, has seen Baci cooking for over 88 hours straight, showcasing her culinary skills in front of a live audience while enduring challenging weather conditions.