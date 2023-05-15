ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NDC Primaries: Campaigning against LGBTQ+ went against me – Sam George

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Headlines Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George
Live updates: NDC primaries
Live updates: NDC primaries
NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Nartey George has revealed that promoters of LGBTQ+ supported his opponent in the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, championing the campaign against LGBTQ+ through the anti-gay Bill in Parliament went against him.

“While I had support, my opponent also had support from the other side of the LGBTQ+ issue.

“I would be a political novice to think that my campaign against LGBTQ+ did not go against me,” Sam George said in an interview with Joy FM on Monday, May 15.

At the end of the NDC parliamentary primaries, Sam George emerged as the winner and will be the candidate for the opposition party in the 2024 general election.

Former President John Dramani Mahama won the flagbearer election of the NDC.

He secured 98.9% of the total vote cast in the primaries to beat former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.

The NDC says it is now ready for the 2024 general elections.

The party is confident of wrestling power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next general elections.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

Top Stories

34 minutes ago

Ghana went to IMF under Mahama due to internal mismanagement of the economy - Richard Ahiagbah Ghana went to IMF under Mahama due to internal mismanagement of the economy - Ri...

1 hour ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George NDC Primaries: Campaigning against LGBTQ+ went against me – Sam George

1 hour ago

Oti Region: 22 people suffer food poisoning after eating 'banku' at a funeral Oti Region: 22 people suffer food poisoning after eating 'banku' at a funeral

1 hour ago

OSP probes NDC parliamentary aspirant Juliana Kinang-Wassan for spraying money on delegates OSP probes NDC parliamentary aspirant Juliana Kinang-Wassan for spraying money o...

3 hours ago

AR: Mate survives, trapped driver burns to death as truck with bags of cashew nuts crash A/R: Mate survives, trapped driver burns to death as truck with bags of cashew n...

4 hours ago

How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Breaking feat How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Brea...

5 hours ago

Stephen Atubigaleft and former President John Dramani Mahama NDC primaries: I’m the only one who could’ve defeated Mahama – Stephen Atubiga

5 hours ago

NDC primaries: Mahamas win was a foregone conclusion – Stephen Atubiga NDC primaries: Mahama’s win was a foregone conclusion – Stephen Atubiga

5 hours ago

Hilda Baci, World Guinness Record Holder Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Record for 'longest cooking marat...

5 hours ago

2023 ban on noise-making and drumming in Accra commences today 2023 ban on noise-making and drumming in Accra commences today

Latest: News
body-container-line