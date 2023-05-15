NDC Primaries: Campaigning against LGBTQ+ went against me – Sam George

Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Nartey George has revealed that promoters of LGBTQ+ supported his opponent in the parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, championing the campaign against LGBTQ+ through the anti-gay Bill in Parliament went against him.

“While I had support, my opponent also had support from the other side of the LGBTQ+ issue.

“I would be a political novice to think that my campaign against LGBTQ+ did not go against me,” Sam George said in an interview with Joy FM on Monday, May 15.

At the end of the NDC parliamentary primaries, Sam George emerged as the winner and will be the candidate for the opposition party in the 2024 general election.

Former President John Dramani Mahama won the flagbearer election of the NDC.

He secured 98.9% of the total vote cast in the primaries to beat former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu.

The NDC says it is now ready for the 2024 general elections.

The party is confident of wrestling power from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next general elections.