15.05.2023 Social News

Kumawu NPP Parliamentary Candidate holds unity football competition in memory of late MP

By Enock Akonnor || Contributor
The newly elected NPP parliamentary candidate for Kumawu constituency Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim organised an inter-community footbal competition on Saturday 13th May 2023.

It was held as a memorium for the late Member of Parliament for the area Hon Philip Basoa.

The other objective was to unify members of the party for political victory come 2024 general elections.

Teams were selected from 22 communities and those that were marked as the finalists were Kumawu, Oyoko, Bodomase and Dadiease.

All financial expenses covering appearance fee, football jerseys, footballs, medals, cups among others were soley footed by the parliamentary candidate Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim.

Representing the party at the event were the Ashanti regional Chairman for NPP Chairman Wontumi, Ernest Owusu Bempah Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana National Gas Company, Deputy Youth Organiser for NPP Yahaya Salifu and others.

Addressing the media, the Parliamentary candidate Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim said ensuring that unity prevailed in the party is one of the areas he is passionate about.

He assured to continue heightening efforts towards uniting members of the party as he set in motion developmental interventions within the constituency.

Chairman Wontumi on his part charged the youth to vote massively for the candidate who occupies the first position on the ballot paper.

