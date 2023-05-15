ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nii Noi Nortey Foundation Celebrates Mother's Day With Klottey Korle Women In Grand Style

By Daniel Adomako || Contributor
Social News Nii Noi Nortey Foundation Celebrates Mother's Day With Klottey Korle Women In Grand Style
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Live updates: NDC primaries
Live updates: NDC primaries
NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

The Nii Noi Nortey Foundation, a non-governmental organization founded by former NPP Klottey Korle Constituency Chairman, Valentino Nii Noi Nortey, has celebrated this year's Mother's Day edition in a unique style.

At a special ceremony organized at Asylum Down under the theme, "Time With Our Mothers" on Sunday, May 14, 2023, the astute politician was seen exchanging pleasantries and serving his all-women guests with food and drinks, amid highlife tunes.

The Foundation also donated special hampers containing wax prints and scarves to women, including all-female party polling station executives at the function.

In his welcome address, Nii Noi Nortey paid glowing tribute to Ghanaian mothers, stressing that, "Women are a special creation of God, and deserve to be celebrated. The challenges mothers go through — from pregnancy to childbirth, breastfeeding, nurturing, maintenance of the home, among others, cannot go unnoticed."

"All of you [women] gathered here today deserve to be pampered. I want you to feel at home while the men serve you today. My organization, that is, the Nii Noi Nortey Foundation shall continue to assist you in all fronts — health issues, entrepreneurship, education, etc, in line with our vision of providing a comfortable home for all NPP women in Klottey Korle", he added.

A Special Guest, Dr. Wiafe also admonished the women to prioritize their health by embarking on routine medical checkups, regulating their diet, and exercising periodically for their upkeep. He cautioned against excessive intake of alcohol and junk foods.

The CEO of BOST, Edwin Provencal, who grew up in Adabraka, an Electoral Area in the Klottey Korle constituency also graced the occasion to support Nii Noi, and also celebrate the women.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Immigration Officer rescues two police officers from being lynched Immigration Officer rescues two police officers from being lynched

2 hours ago

UER: Police Commander, 3 others hospitalised after clash with students of St. Bernadette Technical Institute UE/R: Police Commander, 3 others hospitalised after clash with students of St. B...

2 hours ago

Ketu North primaries: Stop raising the political temperature with your intemperate discussions – Volta NDC to media Ketu North primaries: Stop raising the political temperature with your intempera...

2 hours ago

IMF deal: Ghana will return to international capital market soon – Govt IMF deal: Ghana will return to international capital market soon – Govt

2 hours ago

Ghana went to IMF under Mahama due to internal mismanagement of the economy - Richard Ahiagbah Ghana went to IMF under Mahama due to internal mismanagement of the economy - Ri...

3 hours ago

Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel Nartey George NDC Primaries: Campaigning against LGBTQ+ went against me – Sam George

3 hours ago

Oti Region: 22 people suffer food poisoning after eating 'banku' at a funeral Oti Region: 22 people suffer food poisoning after eating 'banku' at a funeral

3 hours ago

OSP probes NDC parliamentary aspirant Juliana Kinang-Wassan for spraying money on delegates OSP probes NDC parliamentary aspirant Juliana Kinang-Wassan for spraying money o...

5 hours ago

AR: Mate survives, trapped driver burns to death as truck with bags of cashew nuts crash A/R: Mate survives, trapped driver burns to death as truck with bags of cashew n...

6 hours ago

How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Breaking feat How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Brea...

Latest: News
body-container-line