Oti Region: 22 people suffer food poisoning after eating 'banku' at a funeral

There is suspected food poisoning incident at Agou, a farming community in the Nkwanta South of the Oti Region.

Some 22 people who reportedly ate food served at a funeral have been hospitalised of suspected food poisoning.

Reports gathered indicate that the victims suffered acute diarrhea and other symptoms.

Soms 13 of the victims have been admitted to Nkwanta South Municipal whilst nine others are also on admission at the Nkwanta St. Joseph Catholic Hospital.

According to Dr. Theophilus Amoatey who is the Medical Superintendent of Nkwanta Municipal Hospital, all the hospitalised victims reported to the health facility with complaints of vomiting and acute diarrhea.

In an interview with Adom News, he disclosed that all the victims on admission are responding to treatment very well.

Checks have revealed that the victims at the funeral were served porridge, rice, banku, meat, and pito.

Most of the hospitalised victims have confirmed that they ate rice, banku, and meat before they started vomiting.

It is understood that samples of the food have been taken to the laboratory for examination.

Meanwhile, a team of disease control management has been deployed to the community for proper investigation to ensure the situation does not escalate.