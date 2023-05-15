ModernGhana logo
SDGs Youth Sub-Platform urges gov’t to establish Emergency Fund to deal with future disease outbreaks

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
SDGs Youth Sub-Platform urges govt to establish Emergency Fund to deal with future disease outbreaks
The Ghana SDGs Youth Sub-Platform has added its voice to the many Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) calling on government to take measures to ensure the country is well-prepared in the future should a disease outbreak occur.

In a press release dated May 15, the Platform admonished President Akufo-Addo to set up an Emergency Fund that will resource the Ghana Health Service and relevant stakeholders to take steps that will deal with disease outbreaks.

“The Youth Sub-Platform on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) wishes to add its voice to the call by the 567 people and Civil Society Organizations who signed a petition to get the Government of Ghana to establish a Public Health Emergency Fund in line with the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS).

“….the Ghana SDGs Youth Sub-Platform is piggy banking on the calls from various quarters to ask the President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and relevant stakeholders to take collective actions in ensuring that the Public Health Emergency Fund is established to mitigate the adverse effects of disease outbreaks,” parts of the release said.

The Covid-19 pandemic has compelled President Akufo-Addo’s administration to build health facilities across various regions to bolster the health service.

Just last week, the President commissioned the building which will serve as the home of the National Vaccine Institute.

It is all part of efforts by government to ensure the country produces vaccines locally.

