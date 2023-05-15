How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Breaking feat

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci's run-up to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cooking marathon by an individual" has been met with massive support, with fans defying the rain to cheer her on.

The event, which started on Thursday, May 11, saw Hilda cooking for over 88 hours straight, surpassing the previous record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, Hilda's supporters remained undeterred, gathering to watch the chef showcase her culinary skills in front of a live audience.

The event was held in Lagos State, Nigeria and was monitored by officials from the Guinness World Records and local media outlets.

She has worked in several restaurants and catering companies in Nigeria and abroad and has become a well-known personality in the Nigerian culinary industry.

Her attempt to break the Guinness World Record is a testament to her dedication and hard work and has inspired many young people to pursue their dreams.

The Guinness World Record achievement is not the first for Nigeria, as the country has produced several record-breakers in various fields over the years.

However, Hilda's achievement is particularly remarkable as it highlights the diversity and richness of Nigerian cuisine and the talents of its people.