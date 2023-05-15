ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Breaking feat

General News How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Breaking feat
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Live updates: NDC primaries
Live updates: NDC primaries
NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci's run-up to break the Guinness World Record for the "longest cooking marathon by an individual" has been met with massive support, with fans defying the rain to cheer her on.

The event, which started on Thursday, May 11, saw Hilda cooking for over 88 hours straight, surpassing the previous record set by Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019.

Despite the challenging weather conditions, Hilda's supporters remained undeterred, gathering to watch the chef showcase her culinary skills in front of a live audience.

The event was held in Lagos State, Nigeria and was monitored by officials from the Guinness World Records and local media outlets.

She has worked in several restaurants and catering companies in Nigeria and abroad and has become a well-known personality in the Nigerian culinary industry.

Her attempt to break the Guinness World Record is a testament to her dedication and hard work and has inspired many young people to pursue their dreams.

The Guinness World Record achievement is not the first for Nigeria, as the country has produced several record-breakers in various fields over the years.

However, Hilda's achievement is particularly remarkable as it highlights the diversity and richness of Nigerian cuisine and the talents of its people.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

30 minutes ago

AR: Mate survives, trapped driver burns to death as truck with bags of cashew nuts crash A/R: Mate survives, trapped driver burns to death as truck with bags of cashew n...

1 hour ago

How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Breaking feat How supporters defy rains to cheer Hilda Baci before and after World Record Brea...

2 hours ago

Stephen Atubigaleft and former President John Dramani Mahama NDC primaries: I’m the only one who could’ve defeated Mahama – Stephen Atubiga

2 hours ago

NDC primaries: Mahamas win was a foregone conclusion – Stephen Atubiga NDC primaries: Mahama’s win was a foregone conclusion – Stephen Atubiga

2 hours ago

Hilda Baci, World Guinness Record Holder Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Record for 'longest cooking marat...

2 hours ago

2023 ban on noise-making and drumming in Accra commences today 2023 ban on noise-making and drumming in Accra commences today

2 hours ago

Were ready to win election 2024 – Asiedu Nketiah We’re ready to win election 2024 – Asiedu Nketiah

2 hours ago

IMF likely to approve first 600m tranche by Wednesday IMF likely to approve first $600m tranche by Wednesday

2 hours ago

REUTERSChristian HartmannPool France pledges weapons to Ukraine following surprise Zelensky visit to Paris

Latest: News
body-container-line