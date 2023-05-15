Aside from Hilda Baci, check out 9 most recent Nigerian Guinness World Record holders

Nigeria has produced several Guinness World Record holders in recent times, showcasing the country's talent and ingenuity on the global stage.

The most recent addition to the list is Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, who broke the Guinness world record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

The cook-a-thon held in Lagos has so far lasted more than 87 hours, surpassing the previous record set by India's Lata Tondon in 2019.

But Baci is not the only Nigerian to have made it into the Guinness Book of Records in recent times.

Here is a list of some of the most recent Nigerian Guinness World Record holders:

1. Gbenga Ezekiel - Record for the most skips in a minute on one leg. (February 2023)

2. Divine Ikubor aka Rema - Record for ‘Calm Down’ as the first No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart, the world’s first regional streaming chart. (May 2023)

3. Bose Omolayo - The heaviest para power lift by a female in the -79 kg category with 144 kg (December 2021)

4. Chukwuebuka Ezugha and Victor Richard Kipo - The most consecutive football passes with the soles (team of two). (December 2021)

5. Folashade Oluwafemiayo - The heaviest power lift by a female in the -86 kg category with 152.5 kg (December 2021)

6. Chinonso Eche - The most football headers in a prone position in one minute, which is 23. (October 2021)

7. Vincent Okezie - The most consecutive backward handsprings with a football (soccer ball) between the legs. (March 2022)

8. Haruna Abdulazeez - The most American football touches with the feet in one minute (October 2020)

9. Peter Aho - Record for six wickets for five runs in 3.4 overs against Sierra Leone. (October 2021)

10. Bayo Omoboriowo - The largest photo book, which was measured at 60.84 m² (654 ft² 87 in²). (September 2021)

Each of these individuals has made their mark in their respective fields and brought pride to Nigeria.

From sports to music to photography, these Guinness World Record holders have shown that with hard work, dedication and passion, anything is possible.

The Guinness World Records is a reference book that contains human and natural world records.

Individuals or groups must submit proof to the Guinness World Records team and go through a verification process to qualify for a world record listing.

Being listed in the Guinness Book of Records is a significant achievement and a source of pride for individuals and countries alike.