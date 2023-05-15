Nigerian Chef Hilda Baci breaks Guinness World Record for 'longest cooking marathon by an individual'

Nigerian chef Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, has broken the Guinness World Record for the "longest cooking marathon by an individual."

The chef achieved the feat by cooking for more than 87 hours and 45 minutes, surpassing the previous record set by India's Lata Tondon in 2019.

Hilda Baci launched into the competition on Thursday, May 11, at exactly 4pm when she put on her cooker.

Despite breaking the previous record, she continues to cook for a total of 96 hours till 4pm today, which will make her set a new world record as the first human on earth to spend such an amount of time cooking.

The event was held at the Amore Gardens in Lekki, Lagos State, where Hilda cooked a variety of traditional Nigerian dishes, including jollof rice, egusi soup, and pepper soup, among others.

The marathon was monitored by officials from the Guinness World Records and local media outlets.

The 27-year-old who has worked in several restaurants and catering companies in Nigeria and abroad has become a well-known personality in the Nigerian culinary industry.

The Guinness World Record achievement is not the first for Nigeria, as the country has produced several record-breakers in various fields over the years.

However, Hilda's achievement is particularly remarkable as it highlights the diversity and richness of Nigerian cuisine and the talents of its people.