TRIBUTE TO SINGLE MOTHERS

By Senyo K. Hosi
You carry the weight of two
Today, I celebrate you.
You fight tooth and nail
To make the fruits you bore not fail.

Many nights, you wail
When you struggle to sail
Even then, you wail in the rain
So we don't see your pain.

Those who share the weight 
Struggle to date.
But you hold on to faith
Fighting alone to prosper your fruits’ fate.

As you carry the weight of two
May your blessings be double, too

Your struggles are not unseen
Time will deliver your win.

Cheers, Grace, and Love to all Single Mums. 

Happy Mother's Day!

Author: Senyo K. Hosi
14th May 2023

