Mother’s Day: President Akufo-Addo celebrates women

President Akufo-Addo has extended felicitations to women on the occasion of this year's Mother's Day celebration.

“Happy Mother's Day to all Ghanaian women, and, indeed, to all women across the world,” he wrote on his Facebook page, on Sunday, May 14.

People all over the world have been celebrating mothers on this noble occasion honouring them for their immense contributions to society's growth and development.

In Ghana, the Day is being marked with people showing gratitude to mothers in varied forms, including prayers and gifts.

Numerous social media platforms monitored by the Ghana News Agency (GNA), including Facebook and Twitter, are awashed with well wishes to Ghanaian mothers for their dedicated services to humanity.

Some of the messages lauded mothers for defying the odds and challenges in life to stand up to their responsibilities.

The Mother's Day concept originated in the United States in 1914, when President Woodrow Wilson signed a bill officially establishing the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day.

This followed years of painstaking activism by Anna Jarvis through the writing of letters to newspapers and politicians, and pushing for the adoption of Mother's Day as an official holiday.

Anna Jarvis, who had no children of her own, conceived of Mother's Day as an occasion for honouring the sacrifices individual mothers made for their children.

