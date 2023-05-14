ModernGhana logo
World Animal protection condemns the brutal Killing of six Lions in Kajiado County, Kenya

By Evans Kipkorir
14th May 2023. World Animal Protection is deeply saddened and appalled by the recent incident in which six lions from Amboseli National Park were cruelly killed following an alleged break-in at the nearby Nashipa village in Kajiado Sub-County. This tragic event comes just days after four other lions were killed, bringing the total number of lions killed in the Amboseli Ecosystem to a devastating ten (10).

While we understand and empathize with the losses incurred by the community, we strongly condemn the cruel act of killing lions without considering alternative dispute resolution mechanisms. We appeal to the community to demonstrate compassion and respect towards wildlife. Furthermore, we urge them to refrain from invading wildlife territories, as habitat loss and depletion of natural food sources within the ecosystem may force wild animals to seek sustenance in nearby areas.

This distressing incident serves as a stark reminder that wildlife have a right to a wild life and there can never be a peaceful coexistence between wild animals and humans if either keeps encroaching on the other’s ecosystem. To avert such tragic occurrences happening in future, we call upon the authorities tasked with the protection of wild animals to be proactive in safeguarding these magnificent creatures.

World Animal Protection is committed to advocating for the welfare and protection of animals worldwide. We stand ready to collaborate with local communities, government authorities, and relevant stakeholders to promote sustainable practices that protect wildlife.

