Election 2024: We can rely on you – Asiedu Nketia applauds Police for professional work

1 HOUR AGO
The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) says it can rely on the Ghana Police Service for security in the lead-up to the 2024 general elections.

In a remark after the party’s primaries on Saturday dawn, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia who appeared satisfied with the police handling of security in the party’s internal polls said: “We can rely on your professionalism when we approach the next elections”

He thanked the Ghana Police Service for displaying the highest level of integrity, professionalism, and sense of duty in the weekend polls held by the largest opposition party.

He indicated that the orderly electoral process recorded no security breach insisting the police were effective in the discharge of their duties in the primaries.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested eight (8) suspects throughout the country for various election-related offences and disturbing the peace during the Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries of the NDC held on Saturday, 13th April 2023.

The suspects, Yaro Burdove, Harrison Martey, Imoro Ibrahim, Arkoli Mensah, Nyarko Richard, Prince Lomotey, Hamidu Dramani, and Bejando Emmanuel, were arrested at their various voting centres across four constituencies in the country.

—Classfmonline.com

