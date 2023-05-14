Ignore Joseph Boahen Aidoo’s self-seeking endorsement of Bawumia, It's Akoto we support — President of Concern Farmers Association

The President of the Concern Farmers Association Of Ghana, Nana Oboade Boateng, has condemned and rubbished Joseph Boahen Aidoo, CEO of Cocobod’s endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana for the position of the Flagbearer of NPP.

Nana Oboade Boateng expressed his strong resentment and disapproval of the CEO’s approval of Dr. Bawumia in a radio interview where he described the action as self-seeking, reckless and not the stance of cocoa farmers in Ghana especially when Dr. Bawumia has not had any significant impact on the lives of cocoa farmers and farmers as a whole.

“Dr. Boahen Aidoo is just a single individual with no influence on cocoa farmers, he did that as a single person and not as a representation of the stance of the cocoa farmers,” he opined.

He added that, they have held meetings with Dr. Bawumia on issues concerning the welfare of farmers in the past and he can confidently tell that Dr. Bawumia is a liar, untrusted, and only best at basking in the glory of the hard earned achievements of others.

“When Cocoa Farmers were going through severe hell, and dire in need of support; when their monies had been locked up and cocoa trees had been cut without any compensation, both the Vice President Dr. Bawumia and CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo turned deaf ears to our wails when we presented our concerns at their doorsteps. But it only took Dr. Akoto 24 hours to come to our aid, mount pressure on Cocobod and get it resolved when we contacted him.

"Again, after the President's decision to collapse galamsey sprung up, what arrangements did Dr. Bawumia do to help the youth in the farming areas, he did nothing! It was rather Dr. Akoto who sponsored the youth and redeemed their hope of survival!

"More over, when the Agricultural sector and the welfare of the farmers of the country in general took a nosedive, it took the timely intervention of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto to salvage the sector and the welfare of farmers from the ditch through his introduction of the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) policy.

"For the aforementioned and the many other reasons, farmers of this country know no one, but only see Dr. Akoto as their savior. They, in addition, deem Dr. Akoto as the only one with the traits of exceptional genuineness and competence that they can entrust their destiny, and as well trust his vision and promises for the expeditious development of the farmers, the agricultural sector and the Nation as a whol," he stated.

The President of Concern Farmers Association of Ghana concluded by indicating that farmers are very discerning now and won’t just be swayed into voting for just anybody He emphasised that they will only offer their support to someone who truly cares for their welfare and development, and also has the youth at heart.