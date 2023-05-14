We’re probing ‘cash spraying’ parliamentary aspirant for Ejura Sekyedumase – Police

The Ghana Police Service has said it is investigating a viral video in which Madam Juliana Kinang-Wassan, one of the NDC Parliamentary aspirants for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, is seen spraying money at delegates during the elections at Ejura Sekyedumase, in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, 13th May 2023.

The Police noted that a dedicated legal team is currently scrutinising her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise.

Ms Wassan stormed the voting grounds at the Ahmadiya School Park during the NDC primaries and started spraying cash to delegates from the roof of her vehicle.

She showered money on delegates in the full glare of the security officials and media.

When she was quizzed about her intent, she told a reporter that she realised she had the money in her car and decided to share it.

Despite her public show of opulence, she lost the election to her opponent, the current MP, Muhammad Bawah Braimah.

