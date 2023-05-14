ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

We’re probing ‘cash spraying’ parliamentary aspirant for Ejura Sekyedumase – Police

Social News Were probing cash spraying parliamentary aspirant for Ejura Sekyedumase – Police
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Live updates: NDC primaries
Live updates: NDC primaries
Follow live NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

The Ghana Police Service has said it is investigating a viral video in which Madam Juliana Kinang-Wassan, one of the NDC Parliamentary aspirants for the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency, is seen spraying money at delegates during the elections at Ejura Sekyedumase, in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, 13th May 2023.

The Police noted that a dedicated legal team is currently scrutinising her conduct in the video to establish whether there are elements of election-related crime to warrant Police intervention or otherwise.

Ms Wassan stormed the voting grounds at the Ahmadiya School Park during the NDC primaries and started spraying cash to delegates from the roof of her vehicle.

She showered money on delegates in the full glare of the security officials and media.

When she was quizzed about her intent, she told a reporter that she realised she had the money in her car and decided to share it.

Despite her public show of opulence, she lost the election to her opponent, the current MP, Muhammad Bawah Braimah.

— Classfmonline.com

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Fire guts Makola Fire guts Makola

1 hour ago

NDC primaries: Elikplim Akurugu wins Dome Kwabenya NDC primaries: Elikplim Akurugu wins Dome Kwabenya

1 hour ago

Were probing cash spraying parliamentary aspirant for Ejura Sekyedumase – Police We’re probing ‘cash spraying’ parliamentary aspirant for Ejura Sekyedumase – Pol...

1 hour ago

NDC primaries: We've exceeded our target for Mahama, the masses have spoken out loudly — Aide NDC primaries: We've exceeded our target for Mahama, the masses have spoken out ...

1 hour ago

NDC primaries: Former GMA General Secretary Titus Beyuo wins Lambussie-Kani slot NDC primaries: Former GMA General Secretary Titus Beyuo wins Lambussie-Kani slot

1 hour ago

NDC Primaries: Muntaka retains Asawase NDC Primaries: Muntaka retains Asawase

3 hours ago

Former Ghanaian president John Mahama has won opposition party primaries ahead of the 2024 election. By PIUS UTOMI EKPEI AFP Ghana opposition chooses ex-president Mahama for 2024 race

3 hours ago

NDC General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey NDC primaries: Mahama’s victory is just the beginning of our work to save the co...

3 hours ago

John Dramani Mahama OFFICIAL: Mahama declared flagbearer elect of NDC with 98.9% of total vote cast

8 hours ago

Former Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu NDC primaries: I will continue to serve the NDC despite defeat to Mahama – Kojo ...

Latest: News
body-container-line