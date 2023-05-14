NDC primaries: Mahama wins with 98.9% of votes

John Dramani Mahama has won the flag bearer race of the National Democratic Congress to lead the party in the 2024 General election.

The former president polled 297,603 votes representing 98.9% of the total valid votes cast.

His only contender, Mr Kojo Bonsu, polled 3,181 votes representing 1.1%.

He called to concede and congratulate Mr Mahama way before the electoral commission announced the official results.

Some 4,353 ballots were rejected.

Mr Mahama, thus, becomes the flag bearer of the NDC for the 2024 general elections.

A third aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor, pulled out of the race at the last hour, citing "blatant irregularities".

The parliamentary and presidential primaries were held on Saturday, 13 May 2023 in various constituencies across the country.