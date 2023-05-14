OFFICIAL: Mahama declared flagbearer elect of NDC with 98.9% of total vote cast

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced the results of the presidential elections of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The largest opposition party on Saturday, May 13, held its Parliamentary and Presidential elections to elect leaders for the 2024 general elections.

Declaring the results of the presidential elections, the Director of Electoral Services at the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe declared John Dramani Mahama as the winner of the contest after securing 98.9% of the votes.

“We were given the task to help supervise the elections and these are the results. John Dramani Mahama with 297, 603, Kojo Bonsu had 3,181.

“On behalf of the EC Chairperson, I duly declared John Dramani duly elected,” Dr. Serebour Quaicoe announced.

Addressing the press on behalf of the National Democratic Congress, General Secretary Fifi Fiavi Kwetey stressed that the victory of John Dramani Mahama signifies the start of the work the party is set to do to save Ghana from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“For us, this is the beginning of the journey toward 2024 and we want to tell our supporters and the larger population that we are going to do everything possible to salvage Ghana” Fifi Kwetey said.

Following the election of John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leadership has called on the party to unite to work toward victory in the 2024 general election.

During his campaign to convince delegates to vote for him, John Dramani Mahama maintained that he is confident Ghanaians will vote for him massively in 2024 to become President again.