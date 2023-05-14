ModernGhana logo
NDC primaries: Mahama’s victory is just the beginning of our work to save the country - Fifi Kwetey

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Fiavi Kwetey has congratulated John Dramani Mahama for emerging as the winner of the presidential primaries of the party.

In an address after the former President was declared winner of the flagbearer elections with a massive 98.9% of the total vote cast, the party General Secretary stressed that this is just the beginning of the party’s agenda to save Ghana from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“For us, this is the beginning….We want to assure all supporters and the larger population that we are going to work to salvage this country come 2024,” Fifi Kwetey said.

The NDC General Secretary added, “On behalf of the party I want to thank all our supporters and our sympathisers who have been with us from the start of the process.

“We want to salute the work put in by all the parliamentary candidates. We thank all the delegates for their effort in ensuring that we had one of the best primaries as far as our party is concerned.”

On his part, NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketia expressed the party's appreciation to the Ghana Police Service for overseeing violence-free primaries.

“I want to thank the Inspector General of Police and the Ghana Police Service for a wonderful job done.

“They have proven that when challenged they will deliver,” Johnson Asiedu Nketia said.

Following the election of John Dramani Mahama, the NDC leadership has called on the party to unite to work toward victory in the 2024 general election.

