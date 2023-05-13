ModernGhana logo
NDC primaries: List of incumbent MPs axed

By Reporter
2 HOURS AGO LISTEN
Follow live NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

The opposition National Democratic Congress held its presidential and parliamentary elections today Saturday, May 13.

The elections saw old faces retaining their seats ahead of the 2024 general elections.

However, some sitting Members of Parliament have been kicked out.

Check the list of ousted incumbent MPs:

1. Alex Adomako Mensah
Sekyere Afram Plains
2. Dr Kwabena Donkor
Pru East
3. Peter Yaw Acquah
Amenfi Central
4. A.B.A Fuseini
Sangnarigu
5. Edward Bawa
Bongo
6. Christian Otu Tetteh
Sege
7. Abeeku Crentsil
Ekumfi
8. Albert Alazuuga
Garu
9. Wisdom Gidisu
Krachi East
10. Augustine Tawiah
Bia West
11. Sophia Akuaku
Domeabra Obom
12. Kwabena Woyome
South Tongu
13. Sampson chiragia
Navrongo Central

