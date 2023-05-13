NDC primaries: List of incumbent MPs axed

The opposition National Democratic Congress held its presidential and parliamentary elections today Saturday, May 13.

The elections saw old faces retaining their seats ahead of the 2024 general elections.

However, some sitting Members of Parliament have been kicked out.

Check the list of ousted incumbent MPs:

1. Alex Adomako Mensah

Sekyere Afram Plains

2. Dr Kwabena Donkor

Pru East

3. Peter Yaw Acquah

Amenfi Central

4. A.B.A Fuseini

Sangnarigu

5. Edward Bawa

Bongo

6. Christian Otu Tetteh

Sege

7. Abeeku Crentsil

Ekumfi

8. Albert Alazuuga

Garu

9. Wisdom Gidisu

Krachi East

10. Augustine Tawiah

Bia West

11. Sophia Akuaku

Domeabra Obom

12. Kwabena Woyome

South Tongu

13. Sampson chiragia

Navrongo Central