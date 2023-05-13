ModernGhana logo
NDC flagbearer: ‘Congratulations on your landslide victory’ – Kojo Bonsu concedes defeat to Mahama

1 HOUR AGO LISTEN
Follow live NDC parliamentary and presidential primaries

Kojo Bonsu, a former Kumasi Mayor and contender in the National Democracy Congress (NDC) presidential primaries has conceded defeat.

He has extended a congratulatory message to his contender, former President John Dramani Mahama.

The polls, which were held on Saturday, May 13, has seen Mr. Mahama garnering over 90% of the votes in almost every constituency, affirming his position as the frontrunner in the race, though not over yet.

In a social media post, Mr. Kojo Bonsu expressed his congratulations to Mahama on his landslide victory, saying, "I have placed a call to H.E John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him for the landslide victory.”

According to him, “Regardless of the outcome of this elections, I'll continue to serve the NDC party. Thank you."

Mahama's victory in the NDC presidential primaries will be a significant milestone for him and the party as he is seen as a strong candidate who can lead the NDC to victory in the 2024 presidential race.

The NDC is hoping to regain control of the government after losing to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

