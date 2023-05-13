NDC primaries: Juliana Kinang-Wassan sprays cash on delegates at Ejura Sekyedumase

Parliamentary aspirant for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ejura Sekyedumase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Juliana Kinang-Wassan is keen on winning the election at all costs.

She is the main contender for the incumbent Member of Parliament, Hon. Bawah Briamah.

In her bid to beat the MP at the end of the election today, Juliana Kinang-Wassan has resorted to using money to convince delegates to vote for him.

She arrived at Ejura Sekyedumase Electoral Centre with a resounding welcome from delegates and party followers.

In her car, she just threw money in the air for delegates as they rushed to pick up as much as possible.

The election in Ejura Sekyedumase has so far progressed smoothly.

The two main contenders, Hon. Bawah Briamah and Juliana Kinang-Wassan will know their fate at the end of polls by the close of the day.