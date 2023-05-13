ModernGhana logo
Court restrains Joseph Yensu in NDC parliamentary elections over fraud

The High Court in Sefwi Wiawso has granted a motion for an interlocutory injunction restraining Joseph Yensu, a parliamentary aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Aowin constituency and the party.

The court, in addition ordered the party to refrain from using the parliamentary nomination forms submitted by Joseph Yensu, the first defendant, to contest as a parliamentary aspirant in the constituency.

The order, issued on Friday May 12, 2023, was expected to remain in force until the final determination of the case.

On March 30, 2023, Bamfoh Richard, Mamile Beatrice and Kofi Abraham, the plaintiffs filed a suit against Joseph Yensu and the NDC party in Aowin constituency for fraudulently procuring his nomination forms for the parliamentary primaries and using their names as endorsers without their approval.

During the ruling the court ordered that, “The defendants/respondents herein themselves, their assigns, agents, workmen and all other persons lawfully claiming through them to restrain from using NDC parliamentary nomination forms submitted by Joseph Yensu (Ist defendant) to contest as parliamentary aspirant in the Aowin constituency, Western North Region, until the final determination of the case.”

It added that upon reading the affidavit and supplementary affidavit of Bamfoh Richard filed on March 30, 2023, and May 10, 2023, respectively in support of motion on notice for interlocutory injunction the court took that decision.

The court further said it heard the submission of Evans Amankwah Esq, counsel for and on behalf of the plaintiffs/applicants here in on motion on notice for an interlocutory injunction.

Information gathered by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) revealed that the NDC chairman in Aowin constituency, Mr Saani Mahama has been served with a copy of the injunction but the Municipal Electoral Officer, Mr Eric Aseidu was yet to be served.

GNA

