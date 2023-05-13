Dr. Duffour may be plotting to form new party to help his NPP ally break the 8 – Clement Apaak

ModernGhana logo
Builsa South Member of Parliament (MP) Clement Apaak has accused former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffour of plotting to form a new political party to help the New Patriotic Party break the eight-year electoral cycle.

In a tweet on Friday shortly after Dr. Duffour announced his withdrawal from the NDC's presidential primaries, Apaak alleged that Duffour's next move would be dangerous.

He claims Dr. Duffuor may be planning to form his own party to 'punish' the NDC.

Apaak said that would be a historic disappointment should Dr. Duffuor who he said would have lost the primaries miserably if he goes on that tangent.

"Dr. Duffour's likely move after withdrawing from the NDC Presidential Primaries, which he would have lost miserably anyway, is to leave NDC and form a party. If he thinks this will help his NPP ally break the 8, he is in for a historic disappointment,” he tweeted.

Dr. Duffour cited the flawed voter register as the reason for withdrawing from the race, indicating that he can not be involved in a fraudulent election.

"I have been left with no choice but to withdraw from the presidential [candidate] election as I can not contest in an election which is blatantly fraught with irregularities,” he said at a press conference on Friday evening.

The NDC is set to hold its primaries today, Saturday, May 13, to select candidates for the 2024 general elections.

Over 356, 000 delegates are expected to cast their votes across the country.

With Dr. Duffuor out, the presidential candidate race is now between a former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu and former President John Dramani Mahama.

